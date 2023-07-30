Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

ITR filing: Over 6 crore Income Tax Returns filed for 2022-23 fiscal before July 31 deadline

James Anderson's kids sweet gesture for their father in 5th Ashes Test goes viral - See Pic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Kangana Ranaut shares video of Karan Johar saying he can manipulate box office verdict, here's the truth

HomeCricket

Cricket

James Anderson's kids sweet gesture for their father in 5th Ashes Test goes viral - See Pic

Anderson's longevity is arguably one of the most remarkable aspects of his storied career, which began back in 2003.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

James Anderson's daughters, Lola Rose and Ruby Luxe, lovingly crafted a heartfelt poster to celebrate their father's 41st birthday today (July 30). In a heartwarming gesture, Lola and Ruby proudly presented the beautifully designed poster to James at the iconic Kennington Oval in London, where England is currently engaged in the fifth Test of the Ashes 2023 against Australia.

During the 29th over of Australia's second innings in the ongoing Test match, the cameraman shifted his focus to the balcony at the Kennington Oval. James Anderson's family was gathered there, proudly displaying a heartwarming poster on the wall that read, "Happy Birthday, Dad."

Anderson was bowling the ninth over of his spell in the second innings. After he bowled the fourth delivery of the over, the camera panned to the balcony, revealing a visible poster. Several fans on social media also noted that Anderson's family was present, watching the match live.

Anderson's longevity is arguably one of the most remarkable aspects of his storied career, which began back in 2003. The right-arm seamer has become the cornerstone of England's fast-bowling attack in Tests since 2008, forming a prolific partnership with Stuart Broad. With well over 650 Test wickets, he holds the record for the highest number of wickets taken by a fast bowler in this format.

In the Ashes 2023 series, Anderson and his teammates face the daunting task of defending a 384-run target against Australia to avoid a defeat. Currently, Australia holds a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. If England fails to win or draw this match, they will lose the series on their home soil.

On the other hand, if England manages to dismiss the Australian team for less than 383 runs, they will emerge victorious, leveling the series at 2-2. Not only will this be a significant achievement, but it will also earn England valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

READ| 'Celebrating mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad slams Rohit Sharma and Co after 2nd ODI loss vs West Indies

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of playing with 'women's respect' for 'greed for power', shares video

Meet CEO who earns Rs 65 lakh per day, his Rs 640000 crore firm is set to invest Rs 6760 crore in...

Meet Mohit Joshi, who will replace highest-paid CEO of Rs 1 lakh crore company; has package of...

Diabetes tips: Best and worst time to have breakfast; know what diabetics should eat as first meal

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE