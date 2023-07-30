James Anderson's kids sweet gesture for their father in 5th Ashes Test goes viral - See Pic

Anderson's longevity is arguably one of the most remarkable aspects of his storied career, which began back in 2003.

James Anderson's daughters, Lola Rose and Ruby Luxe, lovingly crafted a heartfelt poster to celebrate their father's 41st birthday today (July 30). In a heartwarming gesture, Lola and Ruby proudly presented the beautifully designed poster to James at the iconic Kennington Oval in London, where England is currently engaged in the fifth Test of the Ashes 2023 against Australia.

During the 29th over of Australia's second innings in the ongoing Test match, the cameraman shifted his focus to the balcony at the Kennington Oval. James Anderson's family was gathered there, proudly displaying a heartwarming poster on the wall that read, "Happy Birthday, Dad."

Anderson was bowling the ninth over of his spell in the second innings. After he bowled the fourth delivery of the over, the camera panned to the balcony, revealing a visible poster. Several fans on social media also noted that Anderson's family was present, watching the match live.

James Anderson's son and daughter wishing "Happy Birthday Dad" at The Oval.



— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 30, 2023

Anderson's longevity is arguably one of the most remarkable aspects of his storied career, which began back in 2003. The right-arm seamer has become the cornerstone of England's fast-bowling attack in Tests since 2008, forming a prolific partnership with Stuart Broad. With well over 650 Test wickets, he holds the record for the highest number of wickets taken by a fast bowler in this format.

In the Ashes 2023 series, Anderson and his teammates face the daunting task of defending a 384-run target against Australia to avoid a defeat. Currently, Australia holds a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. If England fails to win or draw this match, they will lose the series on their home soil.

On the other hand, if England manages to dismiss the Australian team for less than 383 runs, they will emerge victorious, leveling the series at 2-2. Not only will this be a significant achievement, but it will also earn England valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

