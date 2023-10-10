Headlines

'Ishan Kishan should be...': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India opener's golden duck against Australia in WC opener

As Ishan Kishan failed to score any runs, Shoaib Akhtar said that the young batsman needs to be patient to perform well. He also advised him to play according to the situation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, in a recent interview, commented on India opener Ishan Kishan and advised him to be patient to register a good batting performance. Shoaib Akhtar's comments come after Ishan Kishan went for a duck against Australia on Sunday in India's opening ICC  World Cup 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

Ishan Kishan was expected to be benched, however, with Shubman Gill suffering from dengue fever, he got the opportunity to open for India with Rohit Sharma to chase 200 runs. 

READ | PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

As Ishan Kishan failed to score any runs, Shoaib Akhtar said that the young batsman needs to be patient to perform well. He also advised him to play according to the situation.

Shoaib Akhtar was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel, "Ishan Kishan should be patient and play according to the situation. I know there is aggression and exuberance in youth and he wants to stamp his authority and say, 'I have arrived at the crime scene.' But he has to show patience." 

READ | Cricket to make Olympic comeback after 128 years at 2028 Los Angeles Games: Report

Shoaib Akhtar also praised KL Rahul for his performance and said that he showed maturity. "KL Rahul showed maturity as he slowly settled in and went through tough times. And when the ball got wet and came to the bat, he started playing his shots," he added.

