'Ishan Kishan should be...': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India opener's golden duck against Australia in WC opener

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, in a recent interview, commented on India opener Ishan Kishan and advised him to be patient to register a good batting performance. Shoaib Akhtar's comments come after Ishan Kishan went for a duck against Australia on Sunday in India's opening ICC World Cup 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ishan Kishan was expected to be benched, however, with Shubman Gill suffering from dengue fever, he got the opportunity to open for India with Rohit Sharma to chase 200 runs.

Shoaib Akhtar was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel, "Ishan Kishan should be patient and play according to the situation. I know there is aggression and exuberance in youth and he wants to stamp his authority and say, 'I have arrived at the crime scene.' But he has to show patience."

Shoaib Akhtar also praised KL Rahul for his performance and said that he showed maturity. "KL Rahul showed maturity as he slowly settled in and went through tough times. And when the ball got wet and came to the bat, he started playing his shots," he added.