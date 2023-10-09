Cricket to make Olympic comeback after 128 years at 2028 Los Angeles Games: Report

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizers has recommended cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash, baseball, and softball in the Games lineup.

The organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have put forth a proposal to include cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash, baseball, and softball in the Games program, as reported by various media outlets on Monday. However, these recommendations are pending final approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a session scheduled in Mumbai later this month. The Los Angeles Times has hinted at the likelihood of approval, although the IOC has yet to respond to requests for comment.

It is anticipated that the LA28 organizers will officially announce their recommendations in the coming day, according to a report by The Guardian. Among these sports, three have never made an appearance in an Olympic program. Flag football, given its immense popularity in the United States due to the National Football League (NFL), along with squash and lacrosse, would mark its Olympic debut if granted approval.

Cricket, a sport with significant global appeal, is set to make a comeback following its lone appearance in the 1900 Games, bolstered by the success of women's cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The International Cricket Council has not yet provided a response to the inquiries.

ICC can confirm its intention to push for cricket's inclusion in the @Olympics, with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles being the primary target.



More details ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2021

While baseball has been featured in previous Games and was reintroduced in the Tokyo program after being omitted in 2012 and 2016, it will not be part of the Paris Games. On the other hand, softball, predominantly contested by female athletes, has been included in five previous editions of the Summer Games but did not secure a spot in the Paris agenda.