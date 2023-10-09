Headlines

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

7 Benefits of having saunf and mishri water empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Check out all the details related to Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Hyderabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

In the upcoming match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face each other in what promises to be an intense clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, October 10. This encounter comes after their recent meeting in the Asia Cup 2023, where Sri Lanka emerged victorious in a must-win game against Pakistan, securing a place in the final.

However, the opening match of the World Cup 2023 did not go as planned for Sri Lanka, as they faced a 102-run defeat against South Africa in Delhi. The Sri Lankan team struggled to contain the opposition, allowing them to amass a formidable total of 428/5 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka managed to score 326 runs in response, falling short of the target.

On the other hand, Pakistan also encountered difficulties in their World Cup opener against the Netherlands. Pakistan was bowled out for 286 runs in 49 overs, but they managed to secure an 81-run victory in the end. As Pakistan and Sri Lanka gear up for their second match in the World Cup, both teams will be looking to bounce back from their initial setbacks and make a mark in this prestigious tournament. The match promises to be an exciting showdown between two competitive sides vying for success on the world stage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2023

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Match 2023 be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

What time will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Match 2023 begin?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Match 2023 will start at 2:00 PM IST with the toss scheduled at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Match 2023 to be held?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Match 2023 in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Weather report

The temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius, with 47% humidity, and a gentle breeze blowing at 20 kmph.

Pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a batting-friendly surface and is anticipated to assist the batters once again here during the initial phase of the game.

PAK vs SL World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz/Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11 vs Pakistan: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

 

