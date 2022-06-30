Irfan Pathan tweets again on Udaipur murder despite getting trolled, says 'there should be..'

Irfan Pathan tweets on Udaipur murder once again after getting trolled earlier

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is very active on social media, was recently targetted by trolls after he put out a tweet on the Udaipur murder, which has sent shockwaves around the nation. Despite getting brutally trolled, the pacer has once again tweeted about the issue.

Earlier, Irfan had tweeted that hurting an innocent is like hurting the whole of humanity. Like many other celebrities on social media, the former cricketer was also outraged at the manner in which a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men, after which the accused uploaded the video of the murder on social media.

"No matter which faith you follow. HURTING AN INNOCENT LIFE IS LIKE HURTING THE WHOLE HUMANITY," tweeted Irfan Pathan on Tuesday, after which he was targetted by trolls, who called him to name the people of the faith, who had committed the crime.

READ| Irfan Pathan targetted by trolls after putting out tweet on Udaipur murder

But despite this, the veteran cricketer appears to be unfazed by the attacks on him, on social media, as he has once again voiced his opinion on the matter. Irfan Pathan on Thursday tweeted that there should be no place for violence in a country like India.

"There should be no place for violence in our country!" he tweeted.

There should be no place for violence in our country! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 30, 2022

