After Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh breaks silence on Udaipur murder, says 'there should be..'

Harbhajan Singh has finally broken his silence on Udaipur murder

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has finally broken his silence on the horrific Udaipur incident, which has 'shaken' Bhajji from the inside. As per reports, two men beheaded a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Monday, and later shared the video of the killing on social media, which has taken the nation by storm.

The tailor named Kanhaiya Lal had reportedly shared a post on social media supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she made controversial remarks which had hurt the sentiments of a religious community.

Following the brutal murder in Udaipur, many celebrities on social media have condemned the atrocity on social media, with former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh among those who have reacted to the heinous crime.

Harbhajan, who recently went to Rajya Sabha on an AAP seat, revealed that the incident had left him 'shaken from inside' while calling for strict action against the accused.

The #UdaipurHorror incident has shaken me from inside. I strongly condemn the heinous crime which has no place in any civilized society. There should be strict and swift action against the perpetrators of the crime. June 29, 2022

The damning incident took place on Monday as two men posing as customers entered Kanhaiya Lal, the victim's shop. As the tailor took measurements, he was attacked by one of the two killers, while the other recorded the whole incident on his mobile phone.

The two later fled the scene and uploaded the videos on social media, writing that they avenged an insult to Islam.