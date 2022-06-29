Irfan Pathan targetted by trolls after putting out tweet on Udaipur murder

Irfan Pathan trolled for his tweet on Udaipur murder

The controversy that erupted following the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks is refusing to come to a halt as another damning incident took place in Udaipur recently.

A tailor was beheaded in Rajasthan after he supported Nupur Sharma, and the two accused who brutally murdered the tailor also released videos of the incident which have sent shockwaves around the country.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was brutally targetted by trolls following his tweet on the Udaipur murder. Irfan, like many other celebrities on social media, was outraged at the manner in which the whole scenario panned out.

Taking to Twitter, Pathan remarked that hurting an innocent is like hurting the whole of humanity. He wrote, "No matter which faith you follow. HURTING AN INNOCENT LIFE IS LIKE HURTING THE WHOLE HUMANITY."

For the unversed, Pathan had also put out his opinion on the matter, after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made the controversial remark.

However, shortly after the former pacer put out his tweet on the Udaipur incident, he was targetted by trolls who urged him to name the religion of those who had murdered the Udaipur tailor. Some other users wrote that they were bored by the predictable statements put out by Pathan.

Here's how Netizens reacted to Irfan Pathan's tweet:

Faith ka naam bol Pathan....jo faith ne kiya hain uska naam bol — The Blue Dentist (@blue_bhai) June 28, 2022

The brutes belonged to YOUR faith. ... so don't give this "no matter which faith you follow" nonsense. — Vinaya Pai Jai Shree Krishna (@vinaya_pai) June 28, 2022

Have the courage to address your community directly. — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) June 28, 2022

Bs kar re Pak Gaye hain hum har baar tumhare pake pakaye quotes padh kar . Real baat bol ! June 28, 2022

The damning incident took place on Monday as two men posing as customers entered Kanhaiya Lal, the victim's shop. As the tailor took measurements, he was attacked by one of the two killers, while the other recorded the whole incident on his mobile phone,

The two later fled the scene and uploaded the videos of on social media, writing that they avenged an insult to Islam.