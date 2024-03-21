CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

CSK vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The highly anticipated 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off in less than 24 hours. The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Chennai Super Kings have long been considered perennial favorites, but the recent success of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League has provided a much-needed boost for the RCB men. Experts predict that there will be immense pressure on Faf Du Plessis, but CSK will also be facing a crucial question - will this be the final IPL season for Mahendra Singh Dhoni?

Match details

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 1st Match

Date & Time: Mar 22, 08:00 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley

CSK vs RCB My Dream11 team

Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rachin Ravindra, Cameron Green (vc), Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph

Also read| IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK captain