IPL 2023: Top 10 hilarious memes after IPL retentions as fans refuse to keep calm

Twitter was flooded with memes as IPL retentions and IPL as 2023 dominated the social media trends on Tuesday, with fans refusing to keep calm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

Source: Twitter

After the disappointment of the T20 World Cup 2022, Indian cricket fans had plenty of excitement as the attention shifted to the IPL 2023 auction and IPL retention day. IPL news dominated the trends on Twitter and fans simply couldn't keep calm after getting to know which players their favourite franchise had released and retained. 

Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes as fans joked about franchises going all guns blazing behind the likes of Sam Curran who impressed in the T20 World Cup 2022, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker, behind Wanindu Hasaranga. 

Some Twitter users joked about how certain players were retained by franchises, while many others were axed by their respective teams. 

Without getting into the details, check some of the best memes after IPL 2023 retention day:

The IPL 2023 auction will take place in Kochi on December 23, with all the 10 franchises looking to put the finishing touches on their respective rosters.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest purse value remaining but have retained just 12 players, Kolkata Knight Riders have just 7.05 cr in their purse and have to fill in many slots. It will be interesting to see how all the teams plan for the auction. 

