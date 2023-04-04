Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant attends DC vs GT match in Delhi, fans' tribute from stadium goes viral

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant attends DC vs GT match in Delhi, fans' tribute from stadium goes viral
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant attends DC vs GT match in Delhi, fans tribute from stadium goes viral (photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Cricket fans got excited to see Rishabh Pant during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match in Delhi. Pant's team is playing their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

The DC regular skipper is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident late last year. Pant was seen arriving at the venue in a car and then slowly walking towards the stand. Later, he was seen watching the DC vs GT match from the stands. Some Pant's fans were seen paying tribute holding a massive jersey no. 17. Fans have also flooded Twitter with pictures of Pant watching the IPL match. One user wrote, "It's great having you here Rishabh Pant."

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first. The David Warner-led Delhi started their IPL campaign with a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Abishek Porel - who came in for Rishabh Pant in Delhi Capitals` squad - has been added to the playing XI and is making his debut.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje.

READ | Watch: Axar Patel makes bizarre sounds in video message for Rishabh Pant, netizens say 'hangover from honeymoon'  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.