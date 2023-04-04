IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant attends DC vs GT match in Delhi, fans tribute from stadium goes viral (photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Cricket fans got excited to see Rishabh Pant during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match in Delhi. Pant's team is playing their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The DC regular skipper is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident late last year. Pant was seen arriving at the venue in a car and then slowly walking towards the stand. Later, he was seen watching the DC vs GT match from the stands. Some Pant's fans were seen paying tribute holding a massive jersey no. 17. Fans have also flooded Twitter with pictures of Pant watching the IPL match. One user wrote, "It's great having you here Rishabh Pant."

What a tribute by Delhi Capitals fans to Rishabh Pant in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/TtXZW8nGoy — CricketMAN (@ImTanujSingh) April 4, 2023

Recover soon.. Wait to see ur one hand siSK pic.twitter.com/LictWCjjJD — ஹாஷினி(@BFosyil) April 4, 2023

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first. The David Warner-led Delhi started their IPL campaign with a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Abishek Porel - who came in for Rishabh Pant in Delhi Capitals` squad - has been added to the playing XI and is making his debut.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje.

