IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings win last-ball thriller vs Chennai Super Kings

On Sunday, Punjab Kings emerged victorious over Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in Match 41 of IPL 2023, held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. PBKS chased down a target of 201 runs, reaching 201/6 in 20 overs, thanks to impressive performances from Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40), and Sam Curran (29). The match was ultimately won by Sikandar Raza's (13*) final over heroics.

CSK's bowling department was led by Tushar Deshpande, who took three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja scalped two dismissals.

CSK managed to reach 200/4 in 20 overs, with an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 52 balls from their star player, packed with 16 fours and a six. MS Dhoni (13*) also contributed a late cameo in the final over, smashing two sixes in the last two deliveries.

PBKS's bowling department was equally impressive, with Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, and Sikandar Raza each taking a dismissal.

Overall, it was an exciting match that showcased the talent and skill of both teams. Punjab Kings' victory was well-deserved, and they will undoubtedly carry this momentum into their next match.

IPL Points Table after PBKS win

1. Gujarat Titans (PTS 12, NRR +0.638)

2. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 10, NRR +0.939)

3. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 10, NRR +0.841)

4. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 10, NRR +0.329)

5. Punjab Kings (PTS 10, NRR -0.447)

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 8, NRR -0.139)

7. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 6, NRR -0.147)

8. Sunrisers Hyderaabd (PTS 6, NRR -0.577)

9. Mumbai Indians (PTS 6, NRR -0.620)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 4, NRR -0.898)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 428 runs

2. Faf du Plessis - 422 runs

3. Devon Conway - 414 runs

4. Ruturaj gaikwad - 354 runs

5. Virat Kohli - 333 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Tushar Deshpande - 17 wickets

2. Arshdeep Singh - 15 wickets

3. Mohammed Siraj - 14 wickets

4. Rashid Khan - 14 wickets

5. Piyush Chawla - 13 wickets

