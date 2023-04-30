Meet Mayank Agarwal's wife Aashita Sood; daughter of Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

In this captivating collection of photographs, we delve into the heartwarming love story between Mayank and his beloved wife, Aashita Sood.
Mayank Agarwal's wife, Aashita, is a professional lawyer from Bengaluru who has made a name for herself as a lifestyle influencer. Mayank Agarwal was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 8.25 crore during the IPL 2023 auction. In this captivating collection of photographs, we delve into the heartwarming love story between Mayank and his beloved wife, Aashita Sood. It is worth noting that Aashita is the daughter of Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood.
1. Who is Aashita Sood?
Aashita Sood is a lawyer and lifestyle influencer based in Bengaluru. She comes from a family of highly educated individuals and has earned a Master's degree in Intellectual Property Law. Aashita's father, Praveen Sood, is a distinguished law enforcement officer who currently serves as Karnataka's Director General of Police.
2. Education
Aashita obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Law and Bachelor of Laws from the prestigious School of Law at Christ University in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, from 2010 to 2015. She then pursued a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property Law at Queen Mary University of London in London, England, from 2016 to 2017.
3. Avid Traveler
Aashita is an avid traveler with a remarkable ability to communicate fluently in four languages: English, French, Hindi, and Kannada. Her passion for exploring new places and immersing herself in different cultures is matched only by her linguistic prowess.
4. Love Life
Mayank and Aashita first met at a Diwali party, which was thoughtfully organized by their parents. Despite the cliche, it was love at first sight for the two. However, it took a great deal of courage for the Karnataka star to approach her.
5. Marriage
Mayank Agarwal's wife, Aashita, was completely surprised when the talented cricketer made a special trip to London to ask her to be his partner. The couple became engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot on June 4th of the same year, marking the start of the biggest innings of their lives together.
6. Blessed with baby boy
On December 8th, 2022, Aashita and Mayank Agarwal were overjoyed to welcome their newborn son, whom they named Aayansh. It was a momentous occasion for the couple, as they eagerly anticipated the arrival of their little bundle of joy.
7. Social Media
Similar to Mayank, his wife also has a substantial and devoted fan base on social media. With over 90,000 followers on Instagram, she has amassed an impressive following.