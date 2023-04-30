Meet Mayank Agarwal's wife Aashita Sood; daughter of Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

Mayank Agarwal's wife, Aashita, is a professional lawyer from Bengaluru who has made a name for herself as a lifestyle influencer. Mayank Agarwal was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 8.25 crore during the IPL 2023 auction. In this captivating collection of photographs, we delve into the heartwarming love story between Mayank and his beloved wife, Aashita Sood. It is worth noting that Aashita is the daughter of Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood.