IPL 2023: MS Dhoni spotted sharpening his batting skills before return to action, video goes viral

MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted toiling in the nets at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, gearing up for his cricketing return.

A Twitter user shared a video on Friday, October 14, giving fans a glimpse of MS Dhoni's recent net session. The champion wicketkeeper-batter is likely to be seen in action in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

The previous edition of the cash-rich league proved to be a topsy-turvy one for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni handed the captaincy reins to Ravindra Jadeja just days before the start of the season.

However, the all-rounder relinquished the position after leading the side for just eight games. Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper post Jadeja's resignation. The four-time champions had a forgettable campaign, finishing in the penultimate position with four wins from 14 fixtures.

Much to the delight of his fans, Dhoni has confirmed that he will continue to be a part of the CSK side for IPL 2023. The Chennai-based franchise tweeted earlier this month to suggest that their skipper will play in front of their home crowd once again.