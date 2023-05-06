Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s CSK defeat Mumbai Indians after 4777 days at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave a quick start but the right hand batter lost his wicket in the process after scoring 30 off 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s CSK defeat Mumbai Indians after 4777 days at Chepauk
Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Host finally bagged a home victory against MI after 4777 days. After being put to bat, Mumbai started with a different opening pair as the skipper decided to stay put and sent Cameron Green to open on his behalf. Both batters failed to deliver a good start as Tushar Deshpande got Chennai early breakthrough in his first over and cleared up Green for 6 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma, who is struggling with his form once again couldn’t escape from the unwanted duck. Left hand batter Ishan Kishan also went right after his skipper as MI were 14 for 3 at a movement. Surya Kumaryadav and Nehal Wadhera played some safe hands and made a 54 runs partnership for the fourth wicket. Wadhera’s crucial 64 and a cameo from SKY and Tristan Stubbs took Mumbai to 139 for 8.

With 140 required to win, Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave a quick start but the right hand batter lost his wicket in the process after scoring 30 off 16. Ambati Ryudu once again failed to perform and got dismissed at 12 runs. A small cameo from every batter helped CSK register a comprehensive 6 wicket-victory after 4777 days in their home ground. Devon Conway's 44 off 42 remained the highest scorer for his side.

 

Matheesha Pathirana was awarded as the player of the match for his brilliant bowling spell. The right arm pacer took 3 wickets and conceded only 15 runs in his 4 over spell. After beating MI, CSK stepped up to 2nd place, whereas, Mumbai Indians, who now have 5 loses in 10 games, remained at its place but lost the net run rate.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.