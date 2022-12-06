IPL 2023: Major update on start date, venue of first match of IPL's 16th edition

IPL 2023 season could begin on March 31, or April 1, with first match likely to be played at Motera Stadium

With every passing day, the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) edges closer and closer, and there is a flurry of activity that has started to happen. Franchises have started to lay down their places for IPL 2023, ahead of the mega auction, and as per a recent report, the start date of IPL's 16th edition could be in March end or start of April next year.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, IPL's 16th edition could kick off on March 31, or April 1, with the latter the likelier option since April 1 is a Saturday.

The stakeholders of IPL have spoken to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the apex cricket body have hinted at the two aforementioned dates.

With Gujarat Titans set to defend their title, the reigning champions could begin their campaign at their home, and thus the first match of IPL 2023 may happen at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The same report adds that the final of the World Test Championship could be held in the first week of June, which could give the BCCI a headache, because that is dangerously close to the tentative date of the IPL 2023 final with the tournament likely to end either on June 4 or May 28.

If Team India qualifies for the final of WTC 2023, which will be played at the Oval, then BCCI will have to adjust IPL's dates, since ICC have planned to have the WTC 2023 final somewhere around June 7 to 11.

While India are currently fourth in WTC 2023 standings, they are well within the race to qualify for the final, should they win the two Test matches against Bangladesh later this month, followed by the four matches against Australia at home next year.

India vs Australia ODI series will end a week before April 1, the tentative date for IPL 2023's first fixture. The two teams will play four Test matches, followed by three ODIs, with the last fixture likely to be played on March 22, 10 days before the start of the lucrative T20 league.