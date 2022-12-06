IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match in Dhaka

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction

Team India faced a narrow 1-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka and now Rohit Sharma's men face an uphill task to win the remaining two ODIs to win the series. The Men in Blue were punished by Shakib Al Hasan, who picked up a five-wicket haul and registered his best ODI figures in international cricket.

While the Indian batsmen struggled to get going on a tough track, the Indian bowlers nearly turned up the match on its head, however, Mehidy Hasan's heroics with the bat foiled the party.

Litton Das's side will be looking to seal the series on Wednesday, while Rohit and Co will be out to keep themselves alive and make the next match, the series decider.

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs BAN 2nd ODI

Keeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Litton Das(c), Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI My Dream11 team

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Litton Das(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan, Deepak Chahar(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh 2dd ODI Match Details

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 6 at Dhaka. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.