IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Dhaka

Team India hope to turn-around their fortunes in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

Team India were unlucky in the manner they lost the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka, but Rohit Sharma's men will hope to avenge that loss when they lock horns with Litton Das' Bangla Tigers on Wednesday, in the second ODI.

While the Men in Blue were invited to bat first, they had a hard time going on a tough track, and Shakib Al Hasan's five-wicket haul meant that the Indian batsmen could only muster up a total of 186 runs on the board.

In reply, the home side nearly choked as the Indian bowlers made a roaring comeback, however, Mehidy Hasan's fighting unbeaten 38-run knock helped Bangladesh over the line as they took a 1-0 lead. Rohit and Co will have to win both the remaining games to clinch the ODI series.

READ| ICC gets brutally trolled after goof up sees Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi nominated for Women's cricketer of the month

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Match Details

Date and Time: December 6 2022, 11:30 AM IST (Toss at 10:30 AM IST)

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

What time will India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will begin at 11:30 AM IST on December 6.

READ| IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match in Dhaka

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI - Pitch Report

The surface of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium provides a neutral wicket, and both departments are anticipated to benefit from it once again. In the middle overs, spinners may be dominating as seen in the first ODI.

READ| IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav's sign spotted on Rohit Sharma's bat during 1st ODI, watch viral video

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI - Weather Report

On matchday, the temperature is forecast to be around 26°C, with 59% humidity and a wind speed of 10 km/hr. During the game, there is no possibility of rain.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.