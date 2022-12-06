IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav's sign spotted on Rohit Sharma's bat during 1st ODI, watch viral video

Fans spot 'SK Yadav' written on Rohit Sharma's bat during IND vs BAN 1st ODI

Suryakumar Yadav has been in phenomenal form for Team India of late, particularly in the shortest format. The 32-year-old rose to the top of ICC's T20I rankings during the T20 World Cup 2022, and he has remained at the top ever since. While 'SKY' was rested for India's tour of Bangladesh, he made sure that he marked his presence in a unique manner against the Bangla Tigers.

During the first ODI between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, eagle-eyed fans spotted Suryakymar Yadav's sign on Rohit Sharma's bat, prompting many fans to believe that Rohit may have come out to bat using Surya's willow.

While Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and invited Team India to bat first, Rohit Sharma was spotted batting with the bat that the initials, 'SK Yadav' written on the bottom of the willow.

A video is going crazy viral of the Indian skipper batting with Surya's bat as Rohit smashed Hasan Mamud for a boundary, cameras caught the sign on the bottom of the Indian skipper's bat.

From the looks of it, the Indian skipper decided to come out and bat using Suryakumar's weapon, and he appeared in great touch as well, smashing four boundaries and a huge six, before Shakib Al Hasan clean up Rohit for a score of 27.

In the same over, the Bangladeshi all-rounder also dismissed Virat Kohli, and he would finish the match with his best ODI figures, after taking a five-wicket haul.

Courtesy of Shakib's breathtaking 36/5 spell, India could only muster up a target of 186 runs, as the Indian batsmen found it tough on a tricky surface, however, the Indian bowlers nearly helped the Men in Blue chip away with a remarkable comeback win, only for Mehidy Hasan to spoil to the party.

Hasan's unbeaten 38-run stand, the hosts were able to record a ninth-wicket partnership with got them over the line. Rohit and Co will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes in the second ODI which will be played on Wednesday.