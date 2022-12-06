BCCI appoint Hrishikesh Kanitkar batting coach of Indian Women's team, Ramesh Powar joins NCA

BCCI appoint Hrishikesh Kanitkar batting coach of Indian Women's team

The Indian Women's Cricket team are likely to get a new coach after BCCI confirmed that current head coach Ramesh Powar will be joining the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The apex cricket body also confirmed Hrishikesh Kanitkar's appointment as the new batting of the Indian Women's team.

In a media advisory shared by BCCI on Tuesday, the board confirmed that Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who was travelled with the senior Men's team for the New Zealand tour, in absence of regular batting coach Vikram Rathour, will join the Women's team ahead of their upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side will welcome Australia for a five-match T20I series, with the first match set to be played on December 9 in Mumbai.

Kanitkar called it an 'honour' to be appointed as the batting coach of Indian Women's team, while Ramesh Powar will join NCA under the tutelage of VVS Laxman as he 'will switch to Men's cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI.'

"It is an honour to be appointed as the new Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s team. I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience," read the statement from Kanitkar after his appointment in the media release by BCCI.

"I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach," he added.

Ramesh Powar, who was in his second stint with the Indian Women's team called his time as the batting coach of Indian Women's team an 'enriching experience'.

"I have had an enriching experience in my stint as Head Coach of the senior women’s team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country," said the former Indian spinner.

He further continued, "With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with Mr. VVS Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength."