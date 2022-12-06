Search icon
IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Dhaka? Check latest weather report for upcoming match

After losing the 1st ODI by 1 wicket, India will be facing off against Bangladesh in a must win encounter during 2nd ODI. Check latest updates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Dhaka Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh and India will lock horns in the second of the three-match ODI series on December 7 (Wednesday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The same venue hosted the low-scoring thriller between the two teams which Bangladesh won by one wicket on Sunday, December 4.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the hero for the home side in the series opener as he won Bangladesh a lost game with a record-breaking unbeaten 51-run stand for the last wicket alongside Mustafizur Rahman. 

Chasing 187 runs, the Bangla Tigers were down and out of the contest, reeling at 136/9 at one stage.

Skipper Litton Das held the fort along with Shakib Al Hasan for some time but once their partnership was broken, Bangladesh collapsed before Mehidy did the unthinkable with the bat. Nevertheless, the victory was orchestrated by Bangladesh’s bowling attack led by veteran Shakib Al Hasan.

The left-arm spinner picked up a sensational five-wicket haul and was backed up superbly by Ebadot Hossain with a four-fer.

Bangladesh vs India Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: December 7, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs India Pitch Report

The surface for the first ODI was surprisingly tough to bat. But it was definitely not a 186-run pitch. There was also some extra bounce on offer for the pace bowlers. If the same pitch is set to be used for the second ODI, the batters will have to gear up for yet another tough outing in the office. A score of around 230 runs could turn out to be a match-winning one. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Bangladesh vs India Weather Forecast

The weather in Dhaka will be clear for the match to take place on Wednesday. There is no chance of rain whatsoever with the temperatures expected to be around 27-30 degrees Celsius.

