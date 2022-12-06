Former Indian player Maninder Singh names Shreyas Iyer as worthy successor of Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket

Maninder Singh on Rohit Sharma

Amidst the talks about the split captaincy, former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh surprised many by labelling Shreyas Iyer as Rohit Sharma’s successor in limited-overs cricket.

READ: Yuvraj Singh names Shubman Gill as the strong contender for opening slot during ODI World Cup in 2023

The former Indians spinner said that Iyer is his favourite cricketer and that he has a great cricketing brain and is a good thinker about the game, which makes him one of the contenders for India’s captaincy in white-ball cricket. He also backed Iyer to get regular opportunities with the Indian cricket team.

Maninder Singh said during a media interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network: “I’ve been saying this for the past 3-4 years, you know Shreyas Iyer is my favourite, whenever I have seen him lead any side, when he led the IPL side or anywhere, he looks like a good thinker of the game. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, and he is somebody who is very positive.”

He continued, “You can see his approach when he bats, whenever he comes to bat, he is looking for runs. He is not somebody who thinks that – ‘I’m gonna stay at the wicket for sometime, and then I start scoring runs’. If he doesn’t get boundaries from the word go, you can see him rotating his strike, he is looking for singles, trying to find the gaps and that’s his quality.”

READ: IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts the team that will go 'All-out' for Ben Stokes in the upcoming auction

The former spinner signed off by saying, “For me, I still feel, I’ve said it earlier Hardik Pandya at the moment – you can make him the captain in white-ball cricket. But in my mind, its Shreyas Iyer, actually (a candidate) for the past 3-4 years. I really hope that we give him opportunities to play for India regularly in all the formats because he has a good brain.”

Having played 37 ODIs, Iyer has scored 1452 runs with an average of 48.4 and a healthy strike rate of 97.25. As for the T20 format, Iyer is yet to lock in a spot due to selection conundrum and his indifferent form.