ICC gets brutally trolled after goof up sees Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi nominated for Women's cricketer of the month

ICC made a mistake as they put names of Men's player of the month nominees, along with pictures of women's cricketer of the month nominees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

On Tuesday, the global cricket governing body ICC posted the nominees for Men's and Women's player of the month nominees for November. There was a slight mistake made by the admin of ICC's Twitter handle as they posted the pictures of women's cricketers, having the names of men's players underneath. 

While they corrected the mistake soon enough, eagle-eyed fans brutally trolled ICC for the goof-up. ICC nominated England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid alongside Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Men's cricketer of the month. 

In the women's category, Gaby Lewis, Natthakan Chantham and Sidra Ameen were nominated. As the apex cricket body shared a picture of the women's nominees, they mistakenly put up the names of men's nominees. 

Fans did not take to the same kindly as many trolled ICC for the goof-up and others shared hilarious memes related to the same. 

Check how fans reacted to ICC's error:

With England and Pakistan reaching the final of T20 World Cup 2022, it comes as barely any surprise to see the three players nominated from the two sides which reached the final of the World Cup. 

