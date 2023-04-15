IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik surpasses Rohit Sharma to join Mandeep Singh in unwanted list after failure vs DC

Image Source: Twitter

Dinesh Karthik, the wicketkeeper-batter for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), suffered his 15th duck in the Indian Premier League during the team's recent match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The two franchises faced off in match 20 of the IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

After winning the toss, David Warner chose to field as the opening duo of Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis got RCB off to a strong start. However, after du Plessis was dismissed, Kohli picked up the pace and scored a half-century off 33 balls.

Unfortunately, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals, with Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, and Glenn Maxwell losing their wickets for 50, 26, and 24 runs, respectively. The team relied on experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik to deliver and help them achieve a competitive total.

However, Kuldeep Yadav, who had just taken Maxwell's wicket, got his second in the form of Karthik on the next ball. Kuldeep bowled a googly, which Karthik tried to hit over midwicket, but he mistimed the ball and was caught by Lalit Yadav.

With 15 ducks, Karthik now tops the list of players with the most ducks in the history of the IPL, tied with Mandeep Singh for the joint-first place, followed by Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine (14 each).

Towards the end of the innings, Shahbaz Ahmed and Anuj Rawat (impact player) scored 20 and 15 runs, respectively, to help RCB post a total of 174 runs. Meanwhile, Kuldeep and Mitchell Marsh took two wickets each, while Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav took one wicket each in the innings.

