BCCI provides big update on Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer's recovery status

Shreyas Iyer, the regular skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), missed the ongoing IPL 2023 to treat his lower back issue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

The BCCI has given an update on injured players Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. Both players are not playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The cricket body said that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is 'pain-free' and has begun his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after successful surgery on his lower back in New Zealand. It also said that the batter Shreyas Iyer would undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week.

"Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. "The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the NCA in Bengaluru from Friday."

Out of action since September 2022, Bumrah missed the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for India's World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in two months' time.

Iyer will undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. "He will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," the statement added. Iyer, the regular skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), missed the ongoing IPL 2023 to treat his lower back issue. Nitish Rana has been chosen as its replacement.

