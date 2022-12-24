IPL 2023 auction: Total spending by CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, PBKS, DC, KKR, GT, RR, LSG; salary purse left

IPL 2023 auction in numbers

Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran and Harry Brook all were in for a jackpot as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction helped the aforementioned players bag lucrative deals with their respective franchises. As many as 405 players went under the hammer but since only 87 slots were available, as many as 325 players went unsold.

While the likes of Curran, Stokes and Green landed massive deals with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively, all the three most expensive recruits in IPL history were bought inside a duration of 30 minutes during the IPL 2023 auction.

A total amount of Rs 167 crores was spent during the auction, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) buying as many as 13 players, given they had the highest purse coming into the auction, and the most available slots as well.

Here's a quick glance at IPL 2023 in numbers:

IPL 2023 most expensive players

With 405 players going under the hammer, but 87 slots available, and some slots still vacant after the auction, about 20 per cent of players were sold during the auction.

Punjab Kings broke all records of spending when they made Sam Curran the most expensive player in IPL history after a massive Rs 18.5 crore bid, beating competition from Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The MS Dhoni-led franchise did manage to get their hands on Ben Stokes for a record-equaling bid for the previous most expensive buy, alongside Chris Morris at Rs. 16.25 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI) also bagged Cameron Green for a massive Rs 17.50 crore making the Australian all-rounder the second-most expensive recruit in the history of IPL auction.

Total money spent by each IPL franchise

Chennai Super Kings Rs 18.95 cr

Delhi Capitals Rs 15.00 cr

Gujarat Titans Rs 14.80 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 5.40 cr

Lucknow Super Giants Rs 19.80 cr

Mumbai Indians Rs 20.50 cr

Punjab Kings Rs 20.00 cr

Rajasthan Royals Rs 9.85 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 7.00 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 35.70 cr

Purse remaining with each franchise after IPL 2023 auction

Chennai Super Kings Rs 1.50 cr

Delhi Capitals Rs 4.45 cr

Gujarat Titans Rs 4.45 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 1.65 cr

Lucknow Super Giants Rs 3.55 cr

Mumbai Indians Rs 0.05 cr

Punjab Kings Rs 12.20 cr

Rajasthan Royals Rs 3.35 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 1.75 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 6.55 cr

Which IPL franchise bought the most players?

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the highest - 13 players during IPL 2023 auction, including 4 overseas players.

Lucknow Super Giants were second behind SRH, with 10 players bought in the auction, including 4 overseas picks, while Rajasthan Royals added 9 players in the latest auction, including 4 foreign picks.

Mumbai Indias bought 8 new players, alongside Kolkata Knight Riders, both teams added 4 overseas players.

Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore added 7 new names whereas Punjab Kings, who bought Sam Curran for a massive Rs 18.50 crore bought just six players.

Delhi Capitals meanwhile signed just five players in IPL 2023 auction.

Only 3 franchises, KKR (4), MI (1) and PBKS (3) have slots remaining even after the auction.