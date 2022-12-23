IPL auction 2023: Meet Vivrant Sharma, J-K batter who went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.60 cr

Image Source: Twitter

Vivrant Sharma, a little-known player, stole the show during the IPL 2023 mini-auction on Friday in Kochi. When Vivrant's name was called before the auction, not many were familiar with him, but by the time Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs 2.6 crore to get him, everyone at least knew who he was.

Young all-arounder Vivrant is from Jammu and Kashmir. The 24-year-old has participated in 2 first-class, 14 List A, and 9 T20 matches for his state team while still a rookie in senior cricket.

Vivrant Sharma is up next under the Uncapped All-rounder's list



He had a base price of INR 20 Lakh and his current bid is INR 2.6 Crore with the Sunrisers Hyderabad



He is SOLD to @SunRisers #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

Just a week prior, Vivrant made his first-class debut against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy match. He faced Saurashtra in his List A debut in 2021. In 2021, Vivrant faced Andhra Pradesh in his debut T20 match.

In two Ranji Trophy games, the left-handed batsman has scored 72 runs. In 14 50-over games, he has 8 wickets and 519 runs. He has 191 runs and 6 wickets in 9 T20 matches.

His maiden List A century for J&K came in the winning cause on November 23. Vivrant finished the chase unbeaten on 154 from 124 balls as J&K finished the chase in 42.2 overs, losing only one wicket.

His most recent T20 match was against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he scored 50 runs off 32 balls, including three sixes and three fours, at a strike rate of 156.25. Now, the youngster is poised to make his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich league, and the franchise will be thrilled to have secured his services given his potential.

