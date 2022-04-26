IPL 2022: KKR will be unstoppable as a team once it starts to win matches on the trot, claims skipper Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer for KKR

When Kolkata Knight Riders had won their first three matches of IPL 2022, they looked like a side that had sorted their ways of batting template as well as bowling make-up. But with four consecutive losses, the early momentum in Kolkata`s hand has evaporated as they now sit at eighth place in the points table.

But skipper Shreyas Iyer claims that once Kolkata finds their groove to get going, they will be hard to stop in the later stages of the tournament.

"We are ticking all the boxes to get on to the field and win matches. It`s just the execution part (where we are lacking). Other than that it`s an amazing franchise to be a part of and I am really proud of how we have been doing so far. It`s just a matter of time once we get going, we will be unstoppable as a team," said Iyer to kkr.in.

Iyer's belief in Kolkata`s bouncebackability is very much intact despite the lows after early highs. "It's definitely a proud moment for me to captain such an amazing team where we see a lot of talent and hunger. We got off to a really good start with three wins out of four games but after that things didn`t go pretty well for us but I still believe in the team."

Kolkata has to just look back at the 2021 season for some inspiration to turn things around in the 2022 IPL. In the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE after the Covid-19 outbreak in bio-bubbles forced the stoppage of the tournament in India, Kolkata scripted an amazing turnaround, winning five out of the last seven matches after managing just two wins in the first seven to storm into the playoffs and ended up as runners-up.