IPL 2022: Will Virat Kohli return to form in RCB vs RR game? Twitter rallies behind him

Virat Kohli playing for the RCB

Virat Kohli is going through a tough phase of his cricketing career as he is not scoring as many runs as he would have liked. He resigned from the captaincy of the Indian Test side and RCB's captaincy last year as he wanted to focus more on his batting but things have not gone his way.

READ: IPL 2022: Kagiso Rabada heaps praise on Arshdeep Singh, terms him as the 'best' death bowler in the IPL

Virat Kohli has only had two 40+ scores from eight matches this season. His best is 48 runs which had come against rock-bottom Mumbai Indians (MI). His other scores include 41 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), 12 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), five runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR), one run against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 12 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) and two golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

Despite his poor form, the fans expect Virat Kohli to come back to his form and they hope that the former Indian skipper will score big in today's game against Rajasthan Royals.

I believe today people will see the beast @imVkohli

What do you guys think?

I believe he will open the innings today and he is going to have a great game.#ViratKohli #GOAT #Legend #RCBvRR #RCB #IPL #TATAIPL2022 — Rohit Basantani (@RohitBasantani_) April 26, 2022

I just wish to God that Kohli plays a good knock today. Rcb needs him to step up because RR are a fantastic team. Plsease Kohli play a good innings and help RCB win today's match. @RCBTweets @imVkohli @rajasthanroyals @IPL #ViratKohli April 26, 2022

READ: IPL 2022: 3 superstars of 2021 who are yet to shine this season

Virat Kohli was the winner of the ' Orange cap' during IPL 2016. He scored 973 runs in IPL 2016 which included 4 centuries and one of those centuries came in a 15-over game. Virat Kohli last scored an international century in 2019 and that came against Bangladesh in a Test match.