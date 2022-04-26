Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2022: Will Virat Kohli return to form in RCB vs RR game? Twitter rallies behind him

Virat Kohli has not had the best of the IPL so far and has gotten out on a duck during his last 2 innings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: undefined |Updated: Apr 26, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

IPL 2022: Will Virat Kohli return to form in RCB vs RR game? Twitter rallies behind him
Virat Kohli playing for the RCB

Virat Kohli is going through a tough phase of his cricketing career as he is not scoring as many runs as he would have liked. He resigned from the captaincy of the Indian Test side and RCB's captaincy last year as he wanted to focus more on his batting but things have not gone his way.

READ: IPL 2022: Kagiso Rabada heaps praise on Arshdeep Singh, terms him as the 'best' death bowler in the IPL

Virat Kohli has only had two 40+ scores from eight matches this season. His best is 48 runs which had come against rock-bottom Mumbai Indians (MI). His other scores include 41 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), 12 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), five runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR), one run against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 12 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) and two golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

Despite his poor form, the fans expect Virat Kohli to come back to his form and they hope that the former Indian skipper will score big in today's game against Rajasthan Royals.

READ: IPL 2022: 3 superstars of 2021 who are yet to shine this season

Virat Kohli was the winner of the ' Orange cap' during IPL 2016. He scored 973 runs in IPL 2016 which included 4 centuries and one of those centuries came in a 15-over game. Virat Kohli last scored an international century in 2019 and that came against Bangladesh in a Test match.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.