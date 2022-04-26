IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson

Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper, Faf du Plessis has won the toss and they have opted to bowl first in a game against Rajasthan Royals. Both the teams have made changes to their teams from previous matches. Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy for Rajasthan Royals whereas Rajat Patidar comes in for Anuj Rawat in the RCB squad.

READ: IPL 2022: Will Virat Kohli return to form in RCB vs RR game? Twitter rallies behind him

Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal