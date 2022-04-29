IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

PBKS vs LSG dream11

In the 42nd game of the IPL, Punjab Kings will be facing Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA Stadium Pune, Both the teams will be squaring off against each other for the first time in the IPL. Punjab Kings is currently placed at the sixth position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Lucknow Super Giants is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table.

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century against MI. On the other hand, PBKS has beaten CSK with an exceptional performance from both the batting and bowling department.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone (VC)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants​​ Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone (VC), Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the MCA Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 29, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.