Indian Men's Cricket Team Schedule for 2023: Full list of Test, ODI and T20I fixtures

Indian Cricket Team (File Photo)

Team India did not have a successful 2022 season. The star-studded team lost in two big tournaments, eliciting widespread criticism. While Team India maintained its bilateral supremacy by defeating England in white-ball matches, South Africa, and Australia at home, the Men in Blue stumbled in important events such as the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, Team India will have two chances to end their title drought in 2023, as the Asia Cup 2023 and the highly anticipated 50-over World Cup 2023 are on the card. The Men in Blue will have numerous opportunities in the shape of bilateral matches to finalize their selection for the main events.

India cricket in 2023: Full international schedule for the men’s team

India v Sri Lanka (Home) January 2023

In the new year, India will welcome Sri Lanka for a limited overs visit that will include three ODIs and three T20Is.

1st T20I (Jan 3) - Mumbai

2nd T20I (Jan 5) - Pune

3rd T20I (Jan 7) – Rajkot

1st ODI (Jan 10) – Guwahati

2nd ODI (Jan 12) - Kolkata

3rd ODI (Jan 15) – Thiruvananthapuram

India v New Zealand (Home) January/February 2023

New Zealand will tour India for another limited overs series commencing at the end of January, with three ODIs and three T20Is scheduled.

1st ODI (Hyderabad) - Jan 18

2nd ODI (Raipur) - Jan 21

3rd ODI (Indore) - Jan 24

1st T2oI (Ranchi) - Jan 27

2nd T20I (Lucknow) - Jan 29

3rd T20I (Ahmedabad) - Feb 1

India v Australia (Home) February/March 2023

The historic series, which will begin in February 2023, will be India's final matches in the ICC Men's Test World Championship 2021–2023. The competition's title game is scheduled to take place in England at The Oval in June 2023. Australia will play four Test matches and three ODIs in India.

1st Test (Nagpur) - Feb 9-13

2nd Test (Delhi) - Feb 17-21

3rd Test (Dharmshala) - Mar 1-5

4th Test (Ahmedabad) - March 9-13

1st ODI (Mumbai) - March 17

2nd ODI (Vishakhapatnam) – March 19

3rd ODI (Chennai) – March 22

IPL 2023 – March/May

West Indies v India (Away) July/August 2023

India will play a multi-format series in the West Indies that consists of two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is after the scheduling break for the 2023 IPL.

Asia Cup 2023 (Away) September 2023

In 2023, Pakistan will host the Asia Cup for the first time since 2008. However, disagreements between the BCCI and the PCB have raised question on whether India will travel to Pakistan, with BCCI secretary and Asia Cricket Council President Jay Shah urging that the event be staged somewhere neutral.

India v Australia (Home) October/November 2023

Australia will come to India to play three ODI games in the build of the 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled in India.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 (Home) October/November 2023

For the first time, India will be the sole host of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. They will be aiming to win the tournament for the first time since 2011.

Australia v India (Away) November/ December 2023

Australia will travel to India for the third time in the year to play five T20Is.

India v South Africa (Away) December 2023

Team India will finish the year with an away series against South Africa. Both teams will play two tests, three ODIs, and two T20I match series.

READ| Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes minor plastic surgery on forehead, out of danger