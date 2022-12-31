Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes minor plastic surgery on forehead, out of danger

Pant has undergone a minor plastic surgery on forehead

Rishabh Pant, the star Indian cricketer who was involved in an horrific accident on Friday morning (December 30) while traveling to Dehradun from Delhi to surprise his mother, has undergone plastic surgery on his forehead to fix the injuries.

When his car crashed after hitting the divider near Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway about 5:30 a.m., the 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries. The cricketer was able to escape by smashing the windscreen, although he sustained injuries on the forehead and had a ligament tear in his right knee.

Following initial care at a local hospital, he was sent to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where the surgery was performed on Saturday, December 31. He is currently safe and unharmed. Pant's minor operation was confirmed by DDCA director Shyam Sharma, who also provided an update on Pant's health.

"Rishabh Pant underwent a minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A 3-member DDCA team is reaching Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is constantly in touch with the doctors at Max Hospital and with Pant's family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi or not," DDCA director Shyam Sharma was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pant was traveling alone and was drowsy at the time of the accident. Several footage of his car colliding with the divider and catching fire quickly went viral on social media. After the accident, he was assisted by a bus driver and conductor, who took him to the hospital.

The car skidded for nearly 200 meters before coming to a stop and catching fire. According to several police officials who requested anonymity, Rishabh was twice as lucky. His failure to wear his seat belt resulted in no significant injuries. He was able to quickly come out of the already aflame car "that was entirely torched in minutes".

