India can reach WTC final even after losing Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia, here’s how

File photo

Days ahead of the start of the much-awaited of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, everyone is busy discussing the permutation and combinations of India reaching the World Test Championship final.

The calculations definitely changed for Rohit Sharma and Co after Pakistan played out a draw against New Zealand in January.

How can India reach WTC final?

India will need to register a 4-0 series win over Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy to reach the WTC final without any trouble. India can also reach the World Test Championship final even if the hosts succeed to register a 3-0 win or a 3-1 win.

But if India fail to win the series 3-0 then things will get tough for Rohit Sharma and co as they will have to depend on the result of Sri Lanka vs NZ Test series to book a place in WTC final.

If New Zealand will need to win one or draw one Test against Sri Lanka then India will reach WTC final.

If India lose BGT, the will have to depend not only on Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series but West Indies vs South Africa Test series too.

If India lose the BGT 1-2, then West Indies will need to either win or draw a Test match against South Africa and the Kiwis will have to defeat Sri Lanka in one Test. If New Zealand will secure a draw against Sri Lanka then this will not help India’s cause.

The two match Test series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand is scheduled to begin from March 9, while West Indies will start its series against South Africa on February 28.

Australia are currently on top of ICC World Test Championship point standings followed by India and Sri Lanka.