IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma achieves another historic milestone in T20Is, surpasses Pakistan's Shoaib Malik

Another day, another record for Team India skipper Rohit Sharma who must be loving life since taking over from Virat Kohli as full-time captain. Rohit, who recently became the highest-scoring player in T20I cricket has moved past Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to etch his name in the history books.

The 34-year-old Nagpur born batsman surpassed Malik to become the player with the most appearances in T20I history. The third match against Sri Lanka is Rohit's 125th T20I match, the highest by any player.

In every game of the ongoing series, Rohit has broken at least one record. The Indian skipper surpasses New Zealand's Martin Guptill in the first T20I match to become the highest run-scorer in the shortest format.

On Saturday, in the second T20I, he completed 50 catches in the format, the highest by an Indian player.

Keeping up his knack for breaking records, Rohit moved past Shoaib Malik to become the player with the highest caps in T20Is.

And that's not all, the Indian skipper will have the chance to join the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Babar Azam in an elusive list of players who scored 1000 runs since being named captain of the team.

Babar is the fastest player to reach that milestone, as required 26 games to score 1000 runs, while Rohit is currently on the verge of joining Babar on this unique list, for which, he will have to score 18 runs on Sunday.

Moreover, Rohit also became the skipper with the most wins at home (16) in the shortest format, on Saturday. He will also have a chance of extending India's current winning streak in T20Is to 12 matches.