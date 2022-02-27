Search icon
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat first, India make 4 changes to lineup

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and he chose to bat first in the third T20I against India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

Team India will look to inflict yet another clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the third T20I at Dharamshala today. Visiting captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and he's chosen his team will bat first. There are two changes in the Sri Lankan side, while India have made a handful of changes. 

Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the third match after he got hit by the ball on his helmet on Saturday, so he misses out. Furthermore, team India skipper Rohit Sharma informed that the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah were rested while the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav come into the playing XI.

Here's how the two teams are lining up today:

Sri Lanka: P Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, J Liyanage, C Asalanka, D Chandimal (wk), D Shanaka (c), C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Kumara, B Fernando, J Vandersay

India: R Sharma (c), V Iyer, S Iyer, S Samson (wk), D Hooda, R Jadeja, H Patel, K Yadav, M Siraj, A Khan, R Bishnoi

