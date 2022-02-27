IND vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Sri Lanka match in Dharamsala

Back-to-back victories in the T20I games saw India take a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two sides had played two matches against each other so far where India won both the games. In the first match, India won by 62 runs, while in the second, the host nation defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

The second game saw India opt to bowl on winning the toss. Sri Lanka had gotten off to a great start but slowly suffered a mini-collapse. Dasun Shanaka's 19-ball 47 along with Pathum Nissanka's 75 runs at the top and Danushka Gunathilaka's 38 runs had helped Sri Lanka post 183 runs on the board. Talking about Indian bowlers, each of the 5 had picked a wicket.

Coming to chase, India lost both their openers early. But Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson took control again and piled up an 84-run partnership for the third wicket. Ravindra Jadeja's cameo of 18-ball 45 was the icing on the cake that helped India win the match in the 18th over itself.

Iyer contributed 74 runs while Samson scored 38 runs. Fro Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara had picked 2 wickets while Chameera picked one.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka – 3rd T20I in Dharamsala

IND vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (C), Charith Asalanka, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, February 27. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando