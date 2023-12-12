IND vs SA weather update: Will rain wash out India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match in Gqeberha

What is the expected weather forecast for the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I in Gqeberha? Check out the full weather report.

There is a high likelihood that the second T20I encounter between India and South Africa can also be affected by rain, resulting in another washout at St. George's Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The initial game at Kingsmead in Durban was abandoned without even the toss taking place due to a persistent drizzle throughout the day. This unfortunate turn of events left the capacity crowd disappointed and deprived of any cricketing action.

Regrettably, the prospects for the second match appear equally bleak. The weather forecast for Gqeberha indicates cloudy conditions with a significant 70 percent chance of rain showers. The temperature at the venue is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity level of approximately 75 percent and a wind speed of around 35 kmph.

With only five games remaining before the T20 World Cup in June, the team management faces a narrow window to evaluate potential players. In this context, performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will carry substantial weight when it comes to selection for the Indian team's upcoming tour of the United States and the Caribbean.

The selectors have already announced a 17-man squad for the series, making it highly improbable that all of them will receive an opportunity to showcase their skills in the remaining two matches.

READ| IND vs SA, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match