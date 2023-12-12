IND vs SA, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

IND vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs South Africa.

The second T20I match between India and South Africa is set to take place on December 12th in Gqeberha. Unfortunately, the first match of the 3-match series had to be abandoned due to rain. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the Indian team, while Aiden Markram is leading the Proteas.

Key players to watch from the Proteas team include Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen. On the Indian side, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shreyas Iyer are among the vital players. Both teams are eager to secure a victory in this match to gain an advantage in the series.

Match Details

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Date & Time: 12th December, 8:30 PM IST

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen (VC)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs SA My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja and Aiden Markram, Mukesh Kumar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Keshav Maharaj

