Comedian Kettan reacts after Karan Johar slams him for 'disrespecting' on reality show: 'Whatever impersonation I do...'

Kettan Singh apologised to Karan Johar after the filmmaker slammed him for 'disrespecting' him on a comedy show.

After Karan Johar slammed the comic and the show for 'disrespecting' him on national television, comedian Kettan has reacted. He apologised for hurting the filmmaker.

While speaking to the Times Now, Kettanin said, "I would like to apologise to Karan (Johar) sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

On Sunday, Karan Johar took to Instagram and expressed his disappointment after a comedian mocked him in a comedy show, he also slammed the show's portrayal of him, deeming it to be in poor taste.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director, on Sunday, took to Instagram stories and penned a note. In his post, Johar recounted an unsettling experience while watching television with his mother. He came across a promo of a reality comedy show on a 'supposedly respectable channel,' where a comedian was mimicking him in what he described as 'exceptionally poor taste.'

Johar further lamented, stating, "I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

he shared another post speculating on the current trends in Bollywood and the types of movies being produced, urging filmmakers to prioritize creativity and conviction over fleeting trends. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

