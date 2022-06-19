Headlines

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Why Keshav Maharaj is leading South Africa instead of Temba Bavuma?

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the fifth and final T20I versus India, and thus Keshav Maharaj will be leading the Proteas.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

In the build-up to the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing five-match series between India and South Africa, Temba Bavuma's fitness was one of the biggest talking points. During toss, South Africa fans' worst fears became true as Keshav Maharaj walked out instead of Bavuma. 

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the fifth T20I and in his place, Keshav Maharaj will be seen leading out the Proteas. 

As per reports Bavuma had picked up an injury during the fourth T20I earlier in Rajkot, and thus Maharaj will fill in the captain's boots.

READ| Revealed: Why Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech named their son Orion Keech Singh on Father's Day

For the series decider, South Africa have made three changes to their playing XI, with Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada coming in place of Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen.

Meanwhile, Team India are unchanged for the fifth game in a row. Rishabh Pant has chosen to stick with the same team for all the five games of the series. 

Also, for the fifth time, India will be batting first as Pant lost his fifth toss in a row, and Keshav Maharaj chose to bowl first. 

READ| 'More pressure than cricket match': Deepak Chahar shares adorable dance video with wife Jaya Bhardwaj

Here's how the two sides are lining up today:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

