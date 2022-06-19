Revealed: Why Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech named their son Orion Keech Singh on Father's Day

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcomed their first baby boy earlier in January and on Father's day the couple named their child Orion Keech Singh.

Former Indian cricket and star of the World Cup 2011 triumph, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child earlier in January 2022. The couple decided to name their child Orion Keech Singh on the occasion of Father's Day, June 19.

Not only did the couple give the world first glimpses of their child, but Yuvraj also revealed why he decided to name his son 'Orion' and there's an interesting story behind it. On the occasion of Father's Day, his wife Hazel Keech penned a special note for Yuvi, which also had a special mention about Orion's grandfather, Yograj Singh.

Yuvraj took to his social media handles and shared a couple of photos of his son, revealing that they've named him Orion Keech Singh.

READ| Happy Father’s Day 2022: From Dinesh Karthik to Yuvraj Singh, cricket's latest dads

"Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh," Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Welcome to the world. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/a3ozeX7gtS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2022

"Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars," he wrote further, along with the hashtag #HappyFathersDay. The couple was blessed with their first baby boy earlier on January 25.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Yuvraj revealed the story behind how it struck to him, that their child should be named 'Orion'.

READ| Out of nowhere MS Dhoni became captain: Yuvraj Singh REVEALS how he missed out on Team India captaincy

"Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about," said Yuvi.

Meanwhile, his wife Hazel Keech penned a special note for hubby Yuvraj on his first Father's Day, since becoming a proud daddy. She shared an adorable picture of Orion lying on his father's chest, along with a heartwarming caption.

"Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You've dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy."

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Yuvraj Singh troll Suresh Raina after CSK fold for 97, latter responds

"Happy fathers Day to you @yograjofficial Orion waiting to pull your beard and meet the Grandpa with the booming voice," she added further.

As soon as the couple shared Orion's first pictures, Yuvraj's former teammate Irfan Pathan, and England legend Kevin Pietersen were among those who showered their love on the baby boy.