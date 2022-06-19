'More pressure than cricket match': Deepak Chahar shares adorable dance video with wife Jaya Bhardwaj

Deepak Chahar recently got married to Jaya Bhardwaj and he shared an adorable dance video with his wifey of their dance performance during sangeet.

Team India pacer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Deepak Chahar recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a dreamy wedding ceremony earlier this month. Chahal had earlier proposed Jaya after one of CSK's matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2021 in UAE.

After that moment, Jaya Bhardwaj had become the talk of the town on the internet, and very recently, the couple took the seven vows at Jaypee Palace Hotel in Agra.

On Sunday, Chahar took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his dance performance with his wifey, Jaya Bhardwaj, from their sangeet ceremony. From the looks of it, Chahar and Jaya had prepared for their performance, and the couple decided to share a glimpse of their performance with their fans.

READ| Deepak Chahar shares inside pics from his sangeet with wifey Jaya Bhardwaj, see viral photos

The lower-order batsman shared the video with a hilarious caption, revealing that the pressure of his dance performance with Jaya was more than any cricket match that he's played.

"Had more pressure than a cricket match. #majboori #apneshaydikadance #firstandlast," Chahar captioned his post.

While the videos of the couple's dance practice and photos from all of their ceremonies and their wedding had gone viral on social media earlier, the CSK star himself shared some adorable pics with his wifey and he also penned a sweet caption.

READ| Deepak Chahar gets married to Jaya Bhardwaj, Check pics of the wedding ceremony

"When I met you the first time, I felt that you are the one, and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone, pls give your blessings to us," he wrote.

Currently, Deepak Chahar is under rehabilitation as he recovers from an injury that he suffered while treatment of an earlier injury that he had sustained while playing against West Indies earlier this year. Because of the original injury, a quadricep tear, Chahar was ruled out of the entire IPL 2022.

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit before the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.