IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill shine as India beat NZ by 12 runs in thriller to take 1-0 lead

When New Zealand were struggling at 131-6 after the loss of their captain Tom Latham, few would have predicted that Rohit Sharma would be feeling anxious in the final few overs. In fact, many fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium had already begun to make their way home, assuming that India, who had been buoyed by Shubman Gill's double hundred to post 349 on the board in the first of a three-match ODI series on Wednesday, January 18, had the game in the bag.

However, 31-year-old Michael Bracewell, playing in only his 17th ODI, thrilled the fans who stayed back and gave Rohit Sharma plenty of moments to worry about. Bracewell put on a spectacular show, smashing 140 runs in just 78 balls, including 10 sixes and 12 boundaries, as he gave India a run for their money in the first ODI. His performance was a reminder of the power of experience, as he single-handedly threatened to turn the tide of the match.

With 20 runs needed off the final over, Bracewell, batting with No. 11 Blair Tickner, hit a six off Shardul Thakur, who then bowled a wide. The pressure was mounting on the bowler, but the left-handed batter was unable to keep his composure and take New Zealand over the finish line. Despite the tension, Bracewell and Tickner valiantly fought until the very end, but ultimately fell short of their goal.

Bracewell was undone by Shardul's slower-ball yorker, departing for 140 in the second ball of the final over as New Zealand narrowly lost the first ODI by a mere 12 runs.

Shardul Thakur's decisive wicket in the final over was the icing on the cake for India, but it was Mohammed Siraj who truly shone with the ball. With his family watching from the stands at his home ground, Siraj delivered a sensational performance, picking up his second consecutive four-wicket haul in ODIs. He bowled two maiden overs and finished with impressive figures of 4/46.

Siraj was particularly impressive with the new ball, removing Devon Conway early on. He then returned in the end overs to break the 162-run stand between Santner and Taylor, giving India a much-needed boost and bringing them back into the game.

Earlier in the day, India rode on Gill's stunning maiden ODI double century to post an impressive 349 on the board. Gill's knock was nothing short of remarkable, as he smashed nine sixes and 19 boundaries, likely sealing his spot in India's World Cup squad.

At just 23 years of age, Shubman Gill demonstrated his remarkable big-hitting prowess in a remarkable innings of 208 runs off 149 balls, becoming the youngest batsman in the world to score a double century in ODI cricket. His effortless display of skill against both spin and pace bowling was a sight to behold, especially on a pitch where most other batsmen had difficulty finding their footing.

