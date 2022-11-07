IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England, Semifinal 2 of T20 World Cup 2022

Source: BCCI (Twitter), England Cricket (Twitter)

Team India will lock horns with England in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval on November 10. Rohit Sharma's side defeated Pakistan in their inaugural World Cup game, followed by a clinical win against the Netherlands, before tasting a defeat at the hands of South Africa.

The Men in Blue subsequently bounced back with back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to seal a first-place finish in Group 2 standings and qualify for the semifinals with 8 points.

The Three Lions' road to semis saw them beat Afghanistan before they lost a rain-interrupted match versus Ireland courtesy DLS method.

Jos Buttler's side were awarded a point as their meeting with Ashes rivals Australia was washed out due to rain, but they responded well by beating New Zealand in a do-or-die clash, before sealing a semifinal berth by winning against Sri Lanka.

READ| T20 World Cup: What will happen if the semifinal between India vs England gets washed out due to rain?

The last time England met India in the shortest format, the Englishmen prevailed but the Men in Blue won the overseas series 2-1.

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs ENG, 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Moeen Ali

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes (vc)

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

India vs England Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

READ| Did MS Dhoni help Virat rediscover his mojo? Kohli reveals ex-India skipper's million dollar advice

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes (vc), Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

India vs England Match Details

The T20 World Cup 2022 2nd semifinal match between India and England is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Who are the top 5 run-scorers and wicket-takers after Super 12 stage?

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson