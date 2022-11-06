Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup: What will happen if the semifinal between India vs England gets washed out due to rain?

During the India-Bangladesh match, the rain did come as a hindrance, but it only benefited the Indian team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

T20 World Cup: What will happen if the semifinal between India vs England gets washed out due to rain?
File Photo

Rain has hampered some games in this T20 World Cup, resulting in no results (or) a shorter DLS game. Both sides shared 1 point in a NR game in the group stage, but who will be declared the winners if the game is washed out in the knockout stage?

We will have a look on how winners are declared if a semi-final (or) final game of T20 WC 2022 gets washed out.

T20 WC 2022 Knockout schedule:

Pakistan vs NewZealand: Semi-Final 1 at Sydney, 9th Nov (1:30 PM IST)

India vs England: Semi-Final 2 at Adelaide, 10th Nov (1:30 PM IST)

Finals at  Melbourne, 13th Nov (1:30 PM IST)

Possible scenarios if the game gets washed out due to rain

- If a semi-final or final game is washed out, a reserve day will be scheduled for that game at the same venue. On the reserve day, the match will be continued from the same position.

- If the reserve day is also washed out, the team in first place in the points table will be proclaimed the semi-finals winner.

- The final game on November 13th will have a reserve day in case of rain, but if the match is also washed out on the reserve day, both finalists will be crowned joint-winners of T20 WC 2022 by ICC.

For the unversed, In the 2002 Champions Trophy final match, the match was washed on both match and reserve days, thus both Sri Lanka and India were declared joint winners.

READ| T20 World Cup semi-finals: Will Rishabh Pant replace Dinesh Karthik in India's playing XI against England?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Air Quality Index: A look at ways to improve AQI at home
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India Post Recruitment 2022: Over 180 vacancies, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.