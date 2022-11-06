T20 World Cup: What will happen if the semifinal between India vs England gets washed out due to rain?

File Photo

Rain has hampered some games in this T20 World Cup, resulting in no results (or) a shorter DLS game. Both sides shared 1 point in a NR game in the group stage, but who will be declared the winners if the game is washed out in the knockout stage?

We will have a look on how winners are declared if a semi-final (or) final game of T20 WC 2022 gets washed out.

T20 WC 2022 Knockout schedule:

Pakistan vs NewZealand: Semi-Final 1 at Sydney, 9th Nov (1:30 PM IST)

India vs England: Semi-Final 2 at Adelaide, 10th Nov (1:30 PM IST)

Finals at Melbourne, 13th Nov (1:30 PM IST)

Possible scenarios if the game gets washed out due to rain

- If a semi-final or final game is washed out, a reserve day will be scheduled for that game at the same venue. On the reserve day, the match will be continued from the same position.

- If the reserve day is also washed out, the team in first place in the points table will be proclaimed the semi-finals winner.

- The final game on November 13th will have a reserve day in case of rain, but if the match is also washed out on the reserve day, both finalists will be crowned joint-winners of T20 WC 2022 by ICC.

For the unversed, In the 2002 Champions Trophy final match, the match was washed on both match and reserve days, thus both Sri Lanka and India were declared joint winners.

