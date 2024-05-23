Nancy Tyagi looks majestic in self-designed backless corset at Cannes 2024, see viral video

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

Meet man, whose mother used to work as daily wage labourer, cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, his AIR was...

Mukesh Ambani betting on AI to emerge leader in Rs 266340 crore market by....

Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16-year-old girl who is youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad for place in final

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16-year-old girl who is youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

8 best fruits for a diabetes-friendly diet

Foods to avoid in empty stomach

10 animals that carry their home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

This filmmaker told Manoj Bajpayee 'I don't make film for actors like you', never worked with him after...

Crew OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's hit heist comedy

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Nancy Tyagi looks majestic in self-designed backless corset at Cannes 2024, see viral video

Nancy Tyagi once again took the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by storm with another self-stitched look.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 23, 2024, 08:56 PM IST

Nancy Tyagi looks majestic in self-designed backless corset at Cannes 2024, see viral video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi-based influencer Nancy Tyagi made headlines with her self-made ensemble as she debuted on the red carpet of the esteemed Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. The fashion creator crafted an extravagant ruffled gown from scratch, looking stunning in the pink attire. In an interview with Brut India, which has since gone viral on social media, Nancy expressed her astonishment and joy at attending the film festival on the French Riviera, speaking candidly in Hindi, which garnered additional attention.

Nancy Tyagi once again took the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by storm with another self-stitched look. This time, a sultry backless corset paired with a trailing skirt and matching black stole. The 23-year-old self-taught dress designer has been captivating audiences with her stunning self-made outfits since her debut at Cannes, and fans have been ecstatic ever since she revealed her third look.

In a video recently shared on her social media, Nancy is seen sitting and stitching the three-piece outfit she wore this past Thursday. The all-black ensemble features a bling off-shoulder corset top with a backless design, paired with a black bling long skirt that trailed elegantly behind her.

 

 

Nancy completed her sultry look with a pair of black gloves, a feathered stole, and a matching handbag. She accessorized with black earrings and styled her sleek hair into a braid adorned with beaded tassels.

Opting for a brown lipstick shade for a minimal look, Nancy added drama with bold winged eyeliner. 

Nancy began her journey during the lockdown by recreating viral fashion looks of actors like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. She has since carved a niche in designing and stitching her outfits from scratch, sourcing fabric materials from local markets in Delhi. Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared one of Nancy’s DIY reels on her Insta Story and requested an outfit from the influencer, flattering Nancy and boosting her rise to fame.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet, but sold his Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to..

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results to be declared on this date

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement