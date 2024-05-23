Nancy Tyagi looks majestic in self-designed backless corset at Cannes 2024, see viral video

Nancy Tyagi once again took the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by storm with another self-stitched look.

Delhi-based influencer Nancy Tyagi made headlines with her self-made ensemble as she debuted on the red carpet of the esteemed Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. The fashion creator crafted an extravagant ruffled gown from scratch, looking stunning in the pink attire. In an interview with Brut India, which has since gone viral on social media, Nancy expressed her astonishment and joy at attending the film festival on the French Riviera, speaking candidly in Hindi, which garnered additional attention.

Nancy Tyagi once again took the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by storm with another self-stitched look. This time, a sultry backless corset paired with a trailing skirt and matching black stole. The 23-year-old self-taught dress designer has been captivating audiences with her stunning self-made outfits since her debut at Cannes, and fans have been ecstatic ever since she revealed her third look.

In a video recently shared on her social media, Nancy is seen sitting and stitching the three-piece outfit she wore this past Thursday. The all-black ensemble features a bling off-shoulder corset top with a backless design, paired with a black bling long skirt that trailed elegantly behind her.

Nancy completed her sultry look with a pair of black gloves, a feathered stole, and a matching handbag. She accessorized with black earrings and styled her sleek hair into a braid adorned with beaded tassels.

Opting for a brown lipstick shade for a minimal look, Nancy added drama with bold winged eyeliner.

Nancy began her journey during the lockdown by recreating viral fashion looks of actors like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. She has since carved a niche in designing and stitching her outfits from scratch, sourcing fabric materials from local markets in Delhi. Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared one of Nancy’s DIY reels on her Insta Story and requested an outfit from the influencer, flattering Nancy and boosting her rise to fame.