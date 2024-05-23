SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for qualifier 2 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The upcoming IPL 2024 tournament will see an exciting clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 24th May at 7:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the second spot on the points table, while Rajasthan Royals claimed the third position after both teams played fourteen matches this season, each winning eight games.

In their recent match, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an 8-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, with Rahul Tripathi scoring 55 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious in their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winning by 4 wickets, with Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 45 runs.

These two teams have a history of facing each other 19 times in this format, with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 10 matches and Rajasthan Royals winning 9 matches.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated SRH vs RR match is set to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between SRH and RR live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Chennai pitch is expected to have a dual nature. Historically, the Chepauk wicket has favored spinners, but during the IPL 2024 season, high-scoring games were seen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Sunrisers will need to solve the puzzle of facing Ashwin and Chahal in order to secure a spot in the final match.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather.com, there is no chance of rainfall on the day of the match. However, the hot conditions in the afternoon are expected to transition to humid. The humidity level is forecasted to exceed 75%, indicating that dew will play a significant role in the second innings.

Predicted playing XIs

SRH: TM Head, Abhishek Sharma, RA Tripathi, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, H Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), B Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, T Kohler-Cadmore, SV Samson (C), R Parag, DC Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

