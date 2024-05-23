Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

Meet man, whose mother used to work as daily wage labourer, cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, his AIR was...

Mukesh Ambani betting on AI to emerge leader in Rs 266340 crore market by....

Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16-year-old girl who is youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad for place in final

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16-year-old girl who is youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

8 best fruits for a diabetes-friendly diet

Foods to avoid in empty stomach

10 animals that carry their home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

This filmmaker told Manoj Bajpayee 'I don't make film for actors like you', never worked with him after...

Crew OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's hit heist comedy

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for qualifier 2 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 23, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The upcoming IPL 2024 tournament will see an exciting clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 24th May at 7:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the second spot on the points table, while Rajasthan Royals claimed the third position after both teams played fourteen matches this season, each winning eight games.

In their recent match, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an 8-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, with Rahul Tripathi scoring 55 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious in their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winning by 4 wickets, with Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 45 runs.

These two teams have a history of facing each other 19 times in this format, with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 10 matches and Rajasthan Royals winning 9 matches.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated SRH vs RR match is set to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between SRH and RR live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Chennai pitch is expected to have a dual nature. Historically, the Chepauk wicket has favored spinners, but during the IPL 2024 season, high-scoring games were seen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Sunrisers will need to solve the puzzle of facing Ashwin and Chahal in order to secure a spot in the final match.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather.com, there is no chance of rainfall on the day of the match. However, the hot conditions in the afternoon are expected to transition to humid. The humidity level is forecasted to exceed 75%, indicating that dew will play a significant role in the second innings.

Predicted playing XIs

SRH: TM Head, Abhishek Sharma, RA Tripathi, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, H Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), B Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, T Kohler-Cadmore, SV Samson (C), R Parag, DC Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also read| SRH vs RR IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet, but sold his Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to..

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results to be declared on this date

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement