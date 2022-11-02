'Were you discussing rivers of Bangladesh..': Reporter gets into verbal spat with Shakib Al Hasan

Source: Twitter

Bangladesh were in the driving seat and looked primed to beat Team India on Wednesday in Adelaide up until the rain gods decided to intervene. After the restart, Bangladesh didn't appear like the same team and surrendered their guns.

The Bangla Tigers lost narrowly by five runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 tie, leaving them on the brink of exit. After the end of the contest, skipper Shakib Al Hasan was on the receiving end of some rather awkward questions from one of the reporters.

Chasing 186, Bangladesh were 66/0 in seven overs, as rain started to pour down. Litton Das' fifty had the Bangla Tigers well on top.

After the break in the play, the target was revised to 151, and in the end, it proved to be a mountain too steep to climb for Shakib and Co.

During the post-match press conference, one of the reporters asked the Bangladeshi skipper whether he tried to 'not play' since they would have won the contest courtesy of DLS method having a lead by 17 runs when it began raining.

What followed was a rather awkward conversation, which is going viral on social media.

The reporter asked, "Shakib, bad luck. Did you really try not to play after the rain? What was the discussion that went through?"

Shakib replied, "Do we have any option?"

"No option, but that's the reason. Did you try to convince them?", said the reporter.

"Convince whom?", questioned Shakib.

The scribe replied, "The umpire and Rohit Sharma."

"Do I have the ability to convince the umpire?", said the all-rounder.

The reporter then left Shakib speechless with his next question. He said, "Then you are discussing something about river of Bangladesh." He added, "You were talking about the rivers and their roles in Bangladesh? What were you talking?"

Shakib Al Hasan was visibly irked by this point and he replied, "Now you're asking the right question. So, the umpire called both the captains, told us the target and what the playing rules will be."

"And you accepted it?" argued the reporter further, to which Shakib calmly replied, "yes."

After the loss, Bangladesh remain in third place with four points, and they will take on Pakistan in their final Group B game.