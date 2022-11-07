T20 World Cup 2022: Who are the top 5 run-scorers and wicket-takers after Super 12 stage?

Source: Twitter

The Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finally came to its conclusion as Team India defeated Zimbabwe in the final group stage match. With the win, Rohit Sharma's men joined Pakistan, England and New Zealand in the semifinal stage.

The ongoing edition of T20 World Cup has produced some memorable upsets, and really tight contests, same goes for individual performances as many players have lit up the tournament so far. That being said, which players are the top run-scorers and top wicket-takers after the Super 12 stage?

T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 highest run-scorers after Super 12 stage

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli currently tops the list of highest run-scorers after the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022 with 246 runs in five innings. Kohli has smashed three half-centuries in the tournament including an unbeaten 82-run knock against Pakistan. He is followed by Netherlands' Max O'Dowd, who has 242 runs under his belt in eight innings.

READ| 'England will be a good challenge for us': Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final clash

Notably, the Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage through the qualifying round, but Virat has surpassed Max despite playing lesser matches.

In third place on the list is India's Suryakumar Yadav, who has amassed 225 runs in five innings, followed by Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis who has racked up a tally of 223 runs. The fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2022 after the Super 12 stage is Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza with 219 runs to his name.

T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 highest wicket-takers after Super 12 stage

Sri Lankan spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga, who has also finished as the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2022, leads the charts after the Super 12 stage in T20 World Cup 2022 as well. He has 15 scalps in eight innings for the Lankan Lions.

READ| T20 World Cup: Which 12 teams have directly qualified for T20 World Cup 2024?

Hasaranga is followed by Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede, with 13 dismissals to his credit, while Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani is third with 12 wickets.

Ireland's Joshua Little who took a hat-trick against New Zealand is fourth on the list with 11 wickets, and South Africa's Anrich Nortje rounds up the top five with 11 scalps.

Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker so far, with 10 dismissals, including at least one each in every game of the T20 World Cup so far.