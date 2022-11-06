'England will be a good challenge for us': Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final clash

File Photo

India captain Rohit Sharma was overjoyed as his team overcame Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final group 2 encounter in the T20 World Cup 2022, which took place on November 6, 2022 at the MCG. With this victory, India finished first in Group 2 and will face England in the tournament's second semifinal.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India produced a total of 186/5. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 61* in 25 balls with six fours and four sixes and added 60 runs with KL Rahul (18).

Zimbabwe never recovered as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh rocked them early in the powerplay. Ryan Burl (35) and Sikandar Raza (34) added 60 runs to help them comeback from a 36/5 deficit.

However, R Ashwin's 3/22, along with two wickets apiece from Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya, limited Zimbabwe to 115 runs.

India will now face England in the second semi-final on Thursday in Adelaide, while Pakistan and New Zealand will meet in the first semi-final on November 9 in Sydney.

“The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. We've played a game there but England will be a good challenge for us. Two teams going at each other, it'll be a great contest. We need to understand what each individual needs to do. It's going to be a high pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well, we have a good game ahead as well.

You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly. They (fans) have been brilliant, coming and watching us. We've got full house. We expect nothing less in the semifinal. Hats off to them, on behalf of the team I want to thank them,” Rohit Sharma said on Star Sports.

